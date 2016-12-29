The Newark Network

Growing up, every child was at some point enamored by the thought that their dreams could come true one day. The opportunity to relive those gratifying memories of childhood is offered through the enchanted fairy tale Cinderella. Choreographed by Vladimir Vasiliev, the former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Theater Ballet and “The Best Male Dancer of the 20th Century,” the State Ballet Theater of Russia, arguably containing the international virtuosos of dance, brings this timeless masterpiece to life, reigniting the initially deemed childish notion that the most inconceivable aspirations can be attained. Set to the music of Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev, whose musical style can be characterized by harsh tonal ambiguities and disjunctive melodies, as well as jarringly dissonant dynamic contrast, Cinderella has endured the test of time, continuing to serve as a fountainhead of hope and a subtle reminder of the beauty of magic.

This renowned group of individuals will be performing this Sunday, December 4th, at 3:00 PM, at Prudential Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center official website. Explore Newark through experiencing the truly unforgettable magic of Cinderella; for “no matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dreams that you wish will come true.”

Another event that will be taking place in the greater Newark area on Thursday, November 24, at 7 PM, is a community held yoga session. Known for its ability to calm the body, yoga has been linked to the alleviation of stress. Yoga has the power to connect an individual to his or her inner self. Fully realizing one’s potential and escaping from the boundaries of this physical existence allows us to truly ascertain our inner spiritual self. Moreover, one must not fear the unfamiliarity of yoga since there will be an instructor present to guide you every step of the way. Sponsored by “I’m So Yoga Newark”, this event is earnestly searching for a large and active turnout taking place at the Gallery Aferro, which is located at 73 Market Street in Newark. This event is free and open to the public; however, they are looking for a seven dollar donation to help the art gallery and the organization fund their many and beneficial future projects and endeavors. Stay on campus and witness the sheer greatness of all that Newark has to offer.