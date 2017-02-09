Around the World 1/26

ASIA

Malaysia- The low-cost Malaysian airline- AirAsia has been cleared by the American Authorities to fly to American Airports, making them the first Asian airline to do so. The American sector will be handled by its long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X, focusing on the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The airline has said that Hawaii will be among the several US states where they are considering setting base. The affiliate, AirAsia X had tried and failed to establish market in the European sector due to weak demand.

It operates with Airbus A330-300s and offers an affordable route to Asia, barring some comforts of regular international flights. They have 365 economy seats and 12 flatbeds, which are basically low budget business class. Passengers have to pay extra for baggage allowance and meals.

India- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first international leaders that President Trump interacted with. President Trump said that he considers India a “true friend and partner in addressing world crime” and that he is eager to welcome PM Modi to the States later in the year.

Since taking office in 2014, Narendra Modi has visited the US four times and last June was the seventh time he met former president Barack Obama.

They also discussed security concerns relating to the south and central Asia which compromises of Pakistan and Afghanistan and have resolved “to stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.”

Narendra Modi had tweeted that he had a warm conversation with the American President and issued a statement saying that the President had “agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties.”

EUROPE

Russia- Donald Trump has created a lot of news around the world since taking office. Russia is hopeful for the “re-establishment of normal relations” between Russia and the United States under the Trump administration.

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov expressed his desire for better US-Russian relations on Wednesday which were similar to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s interest on this subject.

“Following the difficult relations we had under Barack Obama, President Putin is ready to meet in the interests of global security and stability,” Lavrov said in his statement.

He also said that they share the position expressed by Donald Trump on this subject and that they need to work in a businesslike way.

Italy- Italy experienced an avalanche last week and finally the country’s Civil Protection Department stopped it’s rescue mission on Tuesday, with the death toll being at 29.

Hotel Rigopiano was engulfed by the avalanche and a total of 11 people were rescued, 9 of which were pulled out from air-pockets. The other two were found sheltering in their car outside their hotel. Out of the 11 people rescued, four of them were children. Rescuers showed commendable courage as they braved the harsh weather and risk of further avalanches to save people.