Tebow Earns First Hits in Spring Training; Breaks Internet

Former NFL quarterback and MLB hopeful Tim Tebow earned his first hit in Spring Training as a member of the New York Mets in Jupiter, Florida. It didn’t end there as he followed up that performance with a multi-hit game on March 15 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. After going 0-for-7 in his first appearances with the Mets, Tebow finally got the much needed hit to keep his MLB hopes alive on March 13 against the Miami Marlins. Tebow ripped a single through the shortstop hole in the fifth inning against Marlins pitcher Kyle Lobstein. Not only had that, but Tebow made a nice, diving catch in left field. The Mets went on to win the game 6-4. Tebow impressed Mets manager Terry Collins.

“He understands baseball’s a little different than football,” said Collins. “You’ve got to learn by experience instead of having the coach right there next to you all the time at practice. You can’t do that here. But I think he’s gotten better. That’s just my observation from the side.”

Tebow followed up his performance on Monday, with a two-hit game against the Marlins. Tebow hit a reached first base in the second inning off of Marlins pitcher Justin Nicolino, after Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria could not glove the ball. Tebow followed that up with a single into left-center field off Marlins pitcher Stephen Fife. Tebow finished off his day by making a sliding catch off a deep hit from Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Mets would go on to lose the game 6-2, but Tebow raised his batting average to .214.

“I think I’ve had fun every game, genuinely, but I think this one, there was a lot of action,” said Tebow. “When there’s a lot of action, that’s also fun. You like being involved.”

With Spring Training dwindling down as the regular season approaches on April 3, this might have been Tebow’s last game with the major-league club, as told by Collins. It is unsure if Tebow will be transferred over to one of the Mets’ minor-league affiliates, but with his social media presence, we are certain to hear about where Tebow will be going. Regardless, Tebow is using this experience as a learning tool.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” said Tebow. I’m trying to make the most of it as far as a learning opportunity – learn from as many of the guys, as many of the coaches, as possible and try to absorb as much knowledge as possible.”