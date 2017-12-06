Memo to the CoAD Community

November 29, 2017

I am writing in response to concerns expressed by third year students focused on issues with laser cutting for the final project this semester but addressing other items as well. Many of these concerns apply across the curriculum and I wish to offer the following response.

Laser Cutter

Clearly there are issues of overload on use of the laser cutters. No student should feel compelled to camp out in the hallway in order to reserve a spot on line. Consequently, we will implement the following policies:

We will go to an online queuing process next semester. Cutting will be in order of receipt of files.

When your turn comes up, you will get one hour of cutting time. If your files are not executable you will lose your place in line.

When your hour is up, if your cutting is not complete you can upload your files again to get back on line.

If the laser shop is open for extended hours, the same online queuing process applies.

To make sure students are aware of proper operation of the machine to produce best results, we will issue a set of protocols. For a start, please see the attached memos on laser room materials from Rob Aitken and the laser room staff.

To pass on useful information based on user experience we invite you (students) to send us in written form your tips on how to make most effective use of the machines.

Studio Culture

There are a number of issues that have come up relating to quality of life in the design studios, some having to do with communication, others with recognizing competing demands on student lives. All CoAD faculty are expected to heed the following procedures.

At the start of each new semester, each studio should select a spoke person or ombudsman to be the representative voice of the students to communicate matters of concern with the studio critic.

Studio coordinators are expected to work with faculty in core classes associated with their year to avoid conflicting schedule for due dates of exams, research papers and studio projects. To the extent possible, no final exams or papers should be due during review week or the week immediately preceding it.

All studio instructors must be respectful of the content and pedagogy of other coursework and should not be telling students that these courses are subordinate to studio obligations.

All studio instructors should be equally respectful of all degree programs in the college as having their own integrity and professional and intellectual content.

All studio instructors should be mindful of the students’ physical, mental and economic health! This means working out assignments so that there is a reasonable amount of time to accomplish the assigned work, while also being cognizant of the financial cost of materials and printing/cutting services.

It is very important to the College that we move forward as a unified body committed to learning and exploration in an atmosphere of mutual respect and joy in our common enterprise. My door is always open to receive suggestions from students, faculty and staff.

I wish you all a successful end of semester and festive holiday season.

Tony Schuman