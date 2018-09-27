//Anime Review: Dragon Ball Super

This summer was a treasure trove for anime fans with the releases of new seasons of the most well-regarded animes. Today’s focus will be on Dragon Ball Super, the follow up to the iconic and critically-acclaimed Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball Super focuses on Goku’s quest to become stronger and test[NV1] himself against fiercer opponents. Dragon Ball Super ended back in March of this year but continued to make waves throughout the summer due to the release of the English translated episodes, as well as news of a movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly coming later this winter. Dragon Ball continued to stay on the radar with rumors of a collaboration with Adidas surfacing with pictures teasing the possible release of Dragon Ball sneakers. The official announcement came out 2 weeks ago with the first group of shoes set to release this Saturday, September 29. Dragon Ball Super is a must-watch, especially for those that were fans of the older shows, as today’s technologic capabilities mean that many fights were animated with a vivid detail that older iterations did not have. Dragon Ball Superintroduces new characters, builds upon older characters, and keeps the audience interested the entire time. If you can spare the time, Dragon Ball Super clocks in at 131 episodes, with each running about 20 minutes, so it is very easy to binge a couple of episodes a day. It was cool to see a fresh take on an older series give viewers a sense of nostalgia and excitement. Hopefully many people will try out the latest continuation of an amazing series.