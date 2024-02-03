Latest Stories
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
December 4, 2023
Mike Johnson, current Speaker of the House
Mike Johnson Is Appointed Speaker of the House
November 11, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere
Circulating the Sports Sphere
February 15, 2024
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
Road to the Super Bowl: What No One Saw Coming
February 10, 2021
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
‘Legally Blonde’
February 15, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
February 15, 2024
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
LunaTech and Professor Launch Soar to Victory at GirlHacks 2023
February 9, 2024
Wico the Toucan, after receiving a new prosthetic beak made by members of the NJIT Prosthetics Club
Changing Lives, One Limb at a Time
February 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
February 15, 2024
Parents Should Monitor Their Children’s Usage, Not a Bill
Parents Should Monitor Their Children’s Usage, Not a Bill
February 15, 2024
Legal at Home — Not at Work
Legal at Home — Not at Work
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing ‘Stick Season’ Singles
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
Revisiting Taylor Swift’s Evolution: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’
January 27, 2024
Image from IMDb
‘Now And Then’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Beatles Classic
January 27, 2024
Image from Spotify
A Spectacular Halloween Album If You Still Want to Stay Spooky
November 5, 2023
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector

‘Legally Blonde’

NJIT’s Take on the Pink-Hued Classic 
Shreya Sureshkumar, Contributing WriterFebruary 15, 2024

Following the traditional fall play and spring musical sequence, the NJIT-Rutgers Theatre Program will be putting on a production of “Legally Blonde” this semester! The musical, following the hit movie of the same title, features the protagonist Elle Woods, a heartbroken girl who follows her ex-boyfriend, Warren, to Harvard Law School, where she pushes past stereotypes against blondes and prevails as a flourishing lawyer. 

Compared to other musical theater shows, “Legally Blonde” is a greater investment in terms of the time, energy, and resources needed to pull it off. As the stage manager of the show, fourth-year civil engineering senior Kyle Herrmann said, “Once you start, it’s just going, going, going until the finale… like there’s no break in the show.”  

With both the director and lead role out sick for a couple of weeks, there has been an additional share of obstacles with this production. However, the cast and crew have been able to bounce back quite effectively, with the help of rehearsals on the online platform of Zoom and a strong support staff, according to director Emily Edwards, who is also a lecturer in the Humanities and Social Sciences department. 

The cast features Zoe Papianni as Woods and Steven Cipoletti as Emmett Richmond, Woods’ love interest. Papianni is a fourth-year at Rutgers-Newark studying video production and psychology, while Cipoletti is a fourth-year at NJIT studying mechanical engineering.  

This will be Papianni’s second time performing as the triple blonde threat, having previously portrayed Woods in her high school’s production of Legally Blonde: “I had the privilege of being able to play her then…but I’ve grown to do a lot of character work and do more justice to the people I’m portraying.” From her first year of high school to her senior year of college, the show brings about a full circle moment not just for Woods but for Papianni as well. 

When asked what they hope viewers will take away from the show, Edwards’ answer conveys the all-encompassing message of this big-scale production: “[It’s about] finding community in places where you don’t necessarily belong [and] accepting yourself for who you are.” 

“Legally Blonde” will be running from April 19 – 21 at the Jim Wise Theater. The show’s duration is approximately 2.5 hours. Further information can be found at https://theatre.njit.edu/current-season
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
LunaTech and Professor Launch Soar to Victory at GirlHacks 2023
Wico the Toucan, after receiving a new prosthetic beak made by members of the NJIT Prosthetics Club
Changing Lives, One Limb at a Time
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
Alvaro Coronado, President of the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation
A Student’s Start in Social Sustainability
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Vector

Comments (0)

All The Vector Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *