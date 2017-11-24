Greek Spotlight: Theta Chi Fraternity

Theta Chi Fraternity was founded on April 10, 1856 in Norwich, Vermont. It was founded by Frederick Norton Freeman and Arthur Chase at the Old South Barracks at Norwich Military Academy. The fraternity stayed only at Norwich University until several years later when they began to expand throughout the Northeast, with the first chapter outside of Norwich being MIT.

The Epsilon Psi Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity, which is NJIT’s chapter, has been active on campus since their foundation in 1963. The Fraternity was founded by John Zazarro Carl Belt as well as Leo Stillitano. They were recognized shortly thereafter by Theta Chi National and were accepted by the Grand Chapter after they demonstrated excellent organization skills to Theta Chi National. In 1986 they purchased their current house the Firehouse which as national recognition and is located on 241 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and they moved into the Firehouse in 1989. The Chapter has been recognized on 2 occasions in succession by Theta Chi National for demonstrating Chapter Excellence.

Today the Epsilon Psi Chapter has 26 active members and are always looking for new members. They are an excellent group of guys all striving to not only demonstrate Gentlemanly conduct to one another but, to demonstrate that same conduct to everyone on campus. Their signature activity on campus is the Hero Campaign which promotes Designated Drivers when alcohol is being consumed. Another signature activity associated with the Hero Campaign is the Jaws of Life which is, with the help of NJIT Public Safety and the Newark Fire Department is a demonstration that is meant to show how difficult it is to cut apart a car in the instance of an accident.

All Theta Chi members pride themselves on their three main virtues and that being Truth, Temperance and Tolerance and living up to their motto, The Assisting Hand. All brothers are taught to always extend an assisting hand to all who seek it. Theta Chi as a national fraternity donates to the USO which was founded to support veterans and their families as well as active service personnel. Harking back to their roots as being founded at a military institute. Their colors are military red and white. Theta Chi today has 152 active Chapters and 14 colonies with approximately 8,100 active undergraduate members and more than 185,000 total members throughout the United States and Canada.