Sneak Peek of JerseyCTF IV

Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark's Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
December 4, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT's Groundskeepers
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
'Legally Blonde'
February 15, 2024
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
LunaTech and Professor Launch Soar to Victory at GirlHacks 2023
February 10, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper
March 3, 2024
Valentine's Day Is for the Birds
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
February 15, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix's 'One Day'
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
'Epic the Musical'
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing 'Stick Season' Singles
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
Revisiting Taylor Swift's Evolution: '1989 (Taylor's Version)'
January 27, 2024
Sneak Peek of JerseyCTF IV

Yukthi Sangoi, Editor-in-ChiefMarch 10, 2024
Graphic by Kapila Mane and Ashley Saldana
Graphic by Kapila Mane and Ashley Saldana

Preparations are well underway for the cyberpunk-themed JerseyCTF IV, the fourth annual capture-the-flag (CTF) event organized by the NJIT Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), NJIT Information and Cybersecurity Club (NICC), and NJIT Secure Computing Initiative (SCI) program, held on March 23-24. 

“The goal of a cybersecurity CTF is to win the most points by finding ‘flags’ — text hidden somewhere within a computer,” outlined Will Simkins IV, ACM president and fourth-year computer science and mathematical sciences major. “The fun part is when the flag is outside of the virtual computers you’re given. The more flags you find, the more points you earn for our prizes!” 

Alfred Simpson — SCI member, NICC president, and fourth-year information technology major — explained that there are over 50 challenges meant to test skills in binary exploitation, cryptography, digital forensics, web exploitation, and open-source intelligence.  

One of the key additions to this year’s event is having sponsors tabling so that participants can meet with representatives in real time. Logan DesRochers, SCI member and first-year cybersecurity and privacy graduate student, said that the companies can “network with students and be more involved, allowing students to learn how the skills they’re practicing in the CTF can apply to real world experiences and opportunities.” 

Simkins added that there are plenty of unique advancements in the field of cybersecurity: “I think everyone in the tech industry is afraid of AI taking over, but artificial intelligence is a huge help in finding vulnerabilities.” One of its advantages includes handling pattern matching better than a human or a team of humans can ever do. 

As part of the planning team, Jack Zabriskie — SCI member and first-year information technology administration and security graduate student — is excited to see all the participants gather at NJIT: “Not too many CTFs are in person, so it is a cool experience to plan that portion as well. Last year we had roughly 1,500 participants worldwide, and we are hoping to grow that number this year too!” 

“The most challenging part is the amount of large-scale coordination required. There are lots of moving pieces and people involved, and it can get difficult at times keeping track of everything,” said Ian Hanna, SCI member and fourth-year information technology major.  

Kapila Mane, ACM graphic designer and second-year human-computer interaction major, commented on being able to design the logos, flyers, stickers, and other merchandise with NICC’s graphic designer Ashley Saldana. “It’s so fun seeing students around campus wear old event shirts. It’s crazy to think that once upon a time they were just file mockups on my computer!” Mane said.  

The organizing teams encourage all students to give this event a shot.  

“Upon learning more about this, I felt like Neo from ‘The Matrix,’ breaking out of the matrix for the first time and feeling a sense of both unease and motivation,” mentioned Trent Gwathney, NICC’s training manager and third-year information technology major. “I felt uneasy because this digital world was here all along, and I was unaware of its existence, but I also felt motivated to explore and see what else was left to be discovered.” 

To learn more about the event, visit www.jerseyctf.com. As Gwathney put it, “Good luck, hackers!” 
