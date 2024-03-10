Phi Delta Theta Comes to NJIT

Latest Stories
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
December 4, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT’s Groundskeepers
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
‘Legally Blonde’
February 15, 2024
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
LunaTech and Professor Launch Soar to Victory at GirlHacks 2023
February 10, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper
March 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
February 15, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing ‘Stick Season’ Singles
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
Revisiting Taylor Swift’s Evolution: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’
January 27, 2024
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector

Phi Delta Theta Comes to NJIT

Arwa Ouali, Staff WriterMarch 10, 2024
Recruitment+specialists+Adrian+Ghilardi+and+Brian+Lyke+table+in+Weston+Hall+to+capture+interest+in+the+brotherhood.
Yukthi Sangoi
Recruitment specialists Adrian Ghilardi and Brian Lyke table in Weston Hall to capture interest in the brotherhood.

Fraternities and sororities serve as a community and a way to find brothers and sisters, respectively, who will remain committed to their new family through college and beyond. Adrian Ghilardi, the recruitment specialist for the Phi Delta Theta headquarters in Ohio, can be seen across campus either tabling looking for recruits or handling the paperwork necessary to finish stabilizing the new chapter of Phi Delta Theta at NJIT. 

Ghilardi completed his undergraduate degree in sports business at Arizona State University. As a freshman, he joined the aforementioned fraternity, which was beginning to expand into the college. This occurred in December 2019, and by March 2021, the college approved the official charter.  

Ghilardi’s role started by helping grow and operate the chapter, and eventually led to him serving in different roles and committees. He recalls this process as “a really cool experience launching from the ground up with people that you never knew before.” When Ghilardi graduated, he worked for the Phi Delta Theta headquarters, where he launched a chapter at Texas State University, and is now at NJIT as “the guy recruiting the next generation.” 

Phi Delta Theta has three cardinal principles: friendships, rectitude, and sound learning. This is the focus for any chapter, new or old. Ghilardi shared, “Specifically from the perspective of a startup chapter, this is what our organization is looking for in people that we interview and recruit. The quality standard is strict and high for an expansion because we want to start with the right materials.”  

From an organizational facilitator perspective, the main goal is stability. He commented, “I want all the guys to embody the cardinal principles. Once this semester ends, I will be gone, and the fraternity will need to be able to move forward with the support of groups on campus.” 

The fraternity has partnered with Live like Lou, an organization founded by brother Neil Alexander, who received an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. Alexander’s family established this foundation in memory of Lou Gehrig, a famous New York Yankees baseball player, who was diagnosed with ALS and a brother in the Columbia University chapter.  

The money raised for the disease supports research at two hospitals — one at Vanderbilt University, and the other at the University of Pittsburgh. For more information, check out livelikelou.org and PhiDeltaTheta.org, which includes a recent renovation of the group’s website. 

When asked about the support for alumni, Ghilardi explains the fraternity’s tagline: brotherhood for life. This is the case because the alumni network gets together often, and there are nearly 100 alumni clubs in the United States and Canada that support scholastic conventions for undergraduates in leadership development.  

Phi Delta Theta is actively in the recruitment phase. Ghilardi mentioned, “We are looking for the best and brightest men. We are not focused on one major or background. We want to bring excellence from every corner of the university. Our question is: what if we take the best men and introduce them and put them in a room with a set of shared values. What effect on the world can they have?”  

Recruitment will be all semester, and the next step is to install a board and supporting officers. Ghilardi’s role will include making sure that they attend necessary meetings and are able to build stability. 

There are a couple of ways interested students can reach out — firstly, they can speak to Ghilardi if he is tabling. The fastest way to reach him is filling out an interest form through PhiDeltaTheta.org/join. Ghilardi will then reach out and conduct an interview to determine who will be best at supporting the mission; students can also find the fraternity on Instagram using its handle @PhiDeltNJIT. 

As Associate Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Brittany Costantino manages the overall trajectory of fraternities and sororities, deals with issues like policy violations, manages finances for the office, and helps the assistant director with educational programs, data gathering, statistical analysis, planning partnerships with any office on campus, and attending conferences. 

While Costantino was hired after the previous associate director started the process of onboarding Phi Delta Theta, she is currently working to provide support and hopes that since the last fraternity to be approved was in 2014, Phi Delta Theta can bring new perspectives to campus. Constantino mentioned that the goal of her office is for 10% of NJIT’s student population to be affiliated with fraternities and sororities by 2026; currently, the school is at 4%. 

Costantino points out the benefits that she wishes students knew about, most notably connections, networking opportunities, and professional development: “With a fraternity or sorority, you are making a commitment for life.” 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Page
Central King Buildings main entrance facing the clock tower.
Dean of Students Office Relocates to Agile Strategy Lab
NJIT Offers Biweekly Screenings for Sexually Transmitted Infections
NJIT Offers Biweekly Screenings for Sexually Transmitted Infections
Flooding in Essex County, New Jersey after Hurricane Ida in 2021 | Photo from Destroyeraa-alt | CC-BY-SA-4.0
A Call to Fight
The Place of Dwelling built by NJIT architecture students in front of Weston Hall on the Warren Street side.
NJIT Students Support Newark’s Unhoused Population
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark's Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
About the Contributors
Arwa Ouali, Staff Writer
Yukthi Sangoi, Editor-in-Chief
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Vector

Comments (0)

All The Vector Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *