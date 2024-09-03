Welcome Back to NJIT!

Welcome and welcome back, fellow Highlanders! I hope you enjoyed your summer break, regardless of how packed or uneventful it may have been. As for our newest community members; including new faculty and staff, plus the largest incoming class in NJIT’s history, I hope you’re eager to forge new relationships and contribute to the university community.

I arrived at NJIT two years ago as a first-year, unaccustomed to the realm of undergraduate academia and new to the serious pursuit of computer science. It was a significant adjustment, and I had some unaddressed mental health challenges on top of it. I’ve learned and grown a lot since then, but not without help from others, and I still have room for further improvement. I want to share some advice to help maximize your student experience.

To start, and this is paramount, communication with others is the cornerstone of your success at NJIT. Don’t be afraid to ask your classmates and instructors questions, especially if you don’t understand something, or it seems like you missed something during class. Become familiar with professors’ office hours and attend them at least once.

Likewise, I encourage keeping in touch with your closest friends to provide mutual support and maintaining a good relationship with your primary healthcare provider to ensure that your academic life isn’t undermined by any health concerns. This especially includes mental health!

On-Campus Resources

If you’re struggling to understand a topic in one of your classes, I strongly encourage becoming familiar with the on-campus tutoring centers. Their services are included with every student’s tuition and are staffed by experienced and exemplary members of the NJIT student body. General tutoring services are provided by the Norma J. Clayton Learning Center in Room G22 of the Central King Building, and they have tutors for most subjects, availability permitting. Certain academic departments also offer tutoring, and I recommend asking your academic advisor for more specific information.

Speaking of which, your academic advisor is one of your greatest on-campus resources, and they can connect you with other people depending on your situation. If you’re not sure about what courses you need to take to fulfill a requirement or are making an important decision about your academic trajectory, consult with your advisor first. Appointments for most on-campus services are made through EAB Navigate, accessible from the Highlander Pipeline, or at https://njit.campus.eab.com.

If you’re a student receiving disability accommodations, the staff in the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services are a vital resource. If you have a concern about how your accommodations are being honored, talk to them to ensure you have what you need to succeed. NJIT is required to provide reasonable accommodations to students with disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Temporary accommodations are also available for students recovering from significant injuries.

Lastly, if you’re struggling to make friends on campus, I recommend becoming involved with an on-campus organization that relates to your interests. NJIT has no shortage of student-run clubs; The Vector is one of them. Student organizations range from cultural and spiritual organizations to honor societies and professional associations relating to student majors.

Personal Habits

As much as NJIT provides to support student success, there are still matters that students are solely responsible for themselves. The greatest advantage you can give yourself in the classroom is a good night’s sleep and having no all-nighters. Most young adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep per night, according to the National Sleep Foundation, although your needs may vary. I also can’t stress enough the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep and study schedule; the latter especially helps with avoiding procrastination — every university student’s enemy.

Effective time management has been one of the greatest challenges across my academic career, and it’s been a major factor in determining my academic success, especially as my courses increase in difficulty. I further recommend that you find out whether an electronic or paper agenda works better for you and familiarize yourself with the concept of SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals. Google Calendar is a useful tool, and it’s included with your NJIT Google Workspace.

One last thing: every now and then, take time for an honest evaluation of your progress so you can adjust your goals and study strategies accordingly, and determine whether there’s anything that needs more attention.

What I’ve mentioned is non-exhaustive, and while I would mention more, these are some of the things I’ve found most meaningful. There are many ways to garner success in your academic life, but no matter what, never be afraid to ask for help. The chances of someone having experienced the same problem previously tend to be greater than you’d expect. Remember: no matter what challenges you face, you are never alone!