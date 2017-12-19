With the recent surge in prices it seems like everyone wants to know how they can invest in Bitcoin.

The issue is there are not many people who understand Bitcoin let alone the best options for the everyday person. As a U.S. customer it is important to understand that only U.S. companies must abide by regulatory U.S. laws, so when looking to purchase Bitcoin the best way is from a U.S. based company.

Two such companies, Coinbase and Gemini, dominate the market and have very easy layouts. These companies are the two most successful and easy-to-use eBay also provide alternatives to these sites but come with a high level of risk.

Coinbase and Gemini have similar requirements for set-up. An email address, a photo ID such as a driver’s license, and a credit or debit card. These items are required by compliance standards set by the U.S. government and are part of a system of security in place to protect the site and you from fraud.

Once you’ve signed up with one of these sites and purchase Bitcoin it is important to know that if you wish to have pure control of your Bitcoin, in case the site is down, or you wish to sell or trade on other exchange websites one should keep their Bitcoin on a hardware or software wallet, such as the Ledger Nano (hardware) or Exodus (software) wallet. However, this is suggested as an extra precaution and not necessary.

Investing in Bitcoin is as simple as buying something on Amazon for the first time. With recent shifts in the market prices it looks like Bitcoin is really showing how wonderful of an investment tool it can be. Be safe, and invest in Bitcoin!

