NJ+Transit+Proposes+Increase+in+Bus+and+Train+Fares

Riders could be paying 15% more for train and bus transportation starting July 1 if NJ Transit approves a proposed fare increase.

The proposal — announced last month — also calls for an additional annual 3% systemwide fare increase, which will go into effect by July 1, 2025 and increase on July 1 for every subsequent year, according to an NJ Transit news release.

NJ Transit says the increases are needed to close a $106.6 million budget gap that they attributed to a loss of COVID-19 relief funding, inflation, and the rising costs of services. The agency expects that these changes will lead to a fully funded 2025 operating budget that will avoid reduced service levels for the corporation.

NJ Transit’s Board of Directors will vote on the measure on April 10. Before the voting, 10 public hearings will be held in various New Jersey counties from March 4 to March 8. The hearings include morning and evening sessions for the public to learn more about the proposed fare increase and provide comments.

Comments can be sent via email to [email protected] and through an available online comment form until 11:59 p.m. on March 8: https://njtransit.my.salesforce-sites.com/customerservice/site_app#/fare_adjustment

This proposal will be enacted on July 1 if approved by the NJ Transit’s Board of Directors.

The public hearings schedule is as follows: