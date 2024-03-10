Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper

Latest Stories
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
A Rising Metropolis: How Newarks Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
A Rising Metropolis: How Newark’s Horizontal Housing Expansion Is Changing the City
February 3, 2024
Image from SpaceX
SpaceX Test Flight Ends 2023 with a Bang
January 27, 2024
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
NJIT Provides Cybersecurity Training for All Community Members
January 27, 2024
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
Democrats Secure House in NJ Election
December 4, 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
Khalil Thompson: An Olympic Highlander
August 25, 2021
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
March 10, 2024
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT’s Groundskeepers
February 24, 2024
Main entrance of Newark Penn Station in 2015 | Photo from King of Hearts | CC-BY-SA-3.0
The History of the NEC Line
February 15, 2024
‘Legally Blonde’
February 15, 2024
First place awardees of GirlHacks 2023 and their winning token.
LunaTech and Professor Launch Soar to Victory at GirlHacks 2023
February 10, 2024
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
March 3, 2024
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayors Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers
Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper
March 3, 2024
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
Valentine’s Day Is for the Birds
February 15, 2024
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
February 15, 2024
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
Professional Development Training Should Be Part of College Education
February 15, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
March 10, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Image from Spotify
‘Epic the Musical’
February 15, 2024
Image from Spotify
Scrutinizing ‘Stick Season’ Singles
February 3, 2024
Image from Spotify
Revisiting Taylor Swift’s Evolution: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’
January 27, 2024
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector

Reflections on Black Feminism, As Told by Dr. Brittney Cooper

Christine Olukere, Staff WriterMarch 3, 2024
From+left+to+right%3A+Dr.+Marybeth+Boger%2C+Vice+President+for+Student+Affairs+and+Dean+of+Students%3B+Udochukwu+%28Laura%29+Nwanebu%2C+first-year+Newark+Mayors+Scholar+and+Albert+Dorman+Honors+Scholar%3B+Dr.+Brittney+Cooper%3B+Dr.+David+E.+Jones%2C+Chief+Diversity+Officer%3B+Dr.+Angela+Garretson%2C+Chief+Government+and+Community+Relations+Officer+%E2%88%92+Photo+Courtesy+of+Black+History+Month+speaker+series+organizers
From left to right: Dr. Marybeth Boger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students; Udochukwu (Laura) Nwanebu, first-year Newark Mayor’s Scholar and Albert Dorman Honors Scholar; Dr. Brittney Cooper; Dr. David E. Jones, Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Angela Garretson, Chief Government and Community Relations Officer − Photo Courtesy of Black History Month speaker series organizers

Reflecting on Dr. Brittney Cooper’s talk at NJIT, titled “All About Love: A Call to Black Feminism,” one is immediately struck by the depth and urgency of her message. Cooper’s invocation not to merely be content with “being in the room,” but to actively participate in transformative change, resonates profoundly in the context of social justice and feminist praxis. Her emphasis on purposeful action and justice serves as a clarion call to all those committed to dismantling systemic inequalities that pervade our institutions and society at large. 

Cooper’s assertion that the “powers that be” resist the empowerment of individuals to affect institutional change underscores a fundamental truth about power dynamics. It’s a reminder that true change requires more than passive presence; it demands active resistance, and the strategic wielding of influence to dismantle entrenched systems of oppression.  

Her call to equip people with the necessary tools and training emphasizes the importance of empowerment and trust-building in the fight for justice. It is a powerful acknowledgment that knowledge and skills are crucial for fostering a sense of agency among those who strive to make a difference. 

The notion of showing up every day, especially when it’s hard, speaks to the resilience and perseverance required in social justice work. Cooper’s emphasis on the importance of world-building projects highlights the transformative potential of envisioning and creating alternative realities where equity and justice are not just ideals, but lived experiences. This approach not only challenges the status quo, but also offers a blueprint for a more just and equitable society. 

Choosing battles wisely, with the aim of minimizing harm to the least number of people, encapsulates a central tenet of ethical activism. Cooper’s guidance here is a nuanced approach to advocacy, recognizing that while the fight for justice is imperative, it must be conducted in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of the most vulnerable. This principle reflects a deep commitment to empathy and compassion, underscoring the talk’s overarching theme of love as a foundational element of black feminism. 

Cooper’s “All About Love: A Call to Black Feminism” was more than just a lecture; it was a powerful manifesto for change. It challenged listeners not only to critique the world as it is, but also to engage actively in the creation of a world as it should be.  

Her message is a testament to the transformative power of love, purpose, and justice in the ongoing struggle for equality. It serves as a reminder that while the path to change is fraught with challenges, it is through sustained effort, strategic action, and an unwavering commitment to justice that meaningful progress can be achieved. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Editor's Picks
Graphic by Kapila Mane and Ashley Saldana
Sneak Peek of JerseyCTF IV
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
Legalizing Same-Sex Marriage
NJ Transit Proposes Increase in Bus and Train Fares
NJ Transit Proposes Increase in Bus and Train Fares
Groundskeeper Omar Garcia stands next to a heart-shaped bush of his own creation on Summit Street.
The Unrecognized Importance of NJIT's Groundskeepers
Flyer by NJIT Office of Prevention and Advocacy
Black Feminism
About the Contributor
Christine Olukere, Staff Writer
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Vector

Comments (0)

All The Vector Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *