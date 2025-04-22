A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

from IMDb

This review contains spoilers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, one of Amazon Prime’s most streamed shows, is scheduled to release its third and final season of 11 episodes in July 2025, after being delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2024. The show originally gained popularity in July 2022 when the first season was released and is based on Jenny Han’s critically acclaimed young adult trilogy, which explores a love triangle between a girl and her two childhood friends. After its original season, the show continued to stay relevant on social media platforms, with many scenes becoming trending audios. One of the most well-known examples of this is from TikTok, where millions of creators used the audio, “This is 100% your look, Connie baby.”

The female lead of the show is Isabel “Belly” Conklin, and the two male main characters are brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. The show is set in a beach town where the trio and their moms spend their summers every year. Conrad and Jeremiah represent deep, understanding friendships as Belly comes of age. The show often uses flashbacks to highlight the role the brothers played in her childhood. As she grows, she struggles between her feelings for her childhood crush on Conrad and her newfound, teenage feelings for Jeremiah. Throughout the first two seasons, Belly has lacked consistency and constantly jumped between relationships with either brother.

The third season’s finale will decide the fate of this love triangle for viewers. Currently, the show’s fan base is split into three distinct factions: Belly and Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah, and Belly with no one. From the way Belly alternatingly hurts Jeremiah and Conrad, many viewers believe she deserves neither of the boys. On social media, fans create content centered around Belly and who they think is best for her. After the second season was released, there were many who took part in the “Conrad for Belly, but Jeremiah for me” trend.

Many viewers are also fans of the books, which carry their own distinct ending. With this in mind, it will be a surprise to viewers if the show’s producers decide to go a different route than the novels. However, some believe that changing which brother Belly ends up with will give both sides a sense of satisfaction from the series. Lola Tung, who plays Belly in the series, commented that “there’s so many different ways you could go about it” during an interview with People Magazine. As expected, the production team has not released any information about how Belly’s story will end, so viewers will just have to wait and see.