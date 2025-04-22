Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”

This review contains spoilers.

The concept of a work-life balance is, quite literally, severed in the gripping Apple TV+ series, Severance. Receiving national acclaim and recent media attention, this two-season show is based on the premise of separating employees’ work life from their personal life through an invasive procedure. This means they have two different personalities — one for when they’re at work (Innie), and another for when they’re at home (Outie) — and neither persona remembers what the other does. As a result, the procedure creates a complete split between their professional and personal worlds.

Adam Scott, most prominently known for his role as Ben Wyatt in Parks & Recreation, stars in this series, playing a severed employee of the show’s fictional company, Lumon Industries. He and his coworkers, as well as some of their Outies, work to piece together the secrets of the organization and the truth about their real selves.

At its core, Severance is a harsh parody of contemporary workplace culture. It exaggerates the division between personal and professional life by painting corporate life as a dystopian nightmare. Lumon Industries serves as a miniature replica of modern employment practices, highlighting topics such as corporate loyalty and the dehumanization of labor. Many describe the series as an apocalyptic twist to the universally loved TV show The Office. Severance incorporates humor into the workplace, but the premise of the series is rooted in this corporate agenda manifested by the cerebral split of employees.

The series also contains many hidden meanings and motifs. Lumon Industries is literally named to portray itself as a beacon of light. However, the dark and sinister intentions that play out behind closed doors are anything but illuminating and instead reveal the company’s deceptive nature. The layout of the company building is incredibly winding and intricate, resembling a labyrinth. This draws attention to the idea that the secrets of this company are far too twisted and elaborate for any of the “Outies” to try to unravel, leaving them trapped in this psychological hellscape. Additionally, the act of severing employees’ selves takes place in the basement of the corporate headquarters, alluding to the underworld and the Satanic practices of the organization. There are many art pieces referred to throughout the series, each of them establishing different metaphors for the employees’ entrapment and helplessness.

Many fans are eagerly awaiting Season 3, which does not currently have a confirmed release date. Gibson Graham, a first-year student at NJIT, particularly enjoyed the series. “It is by far one of the best pieces of television I have ever watched,” she says. “Every episode is so full of meaningful detail and the premise raises such interesting ethical questions you just can’t look away from.” Graham implores all students to enjoy each episode equally. Another first-year student, Ananya Manoj, can’t emphasize enough the “cool concept” of Severance, saying that once the show progresses, “all the characters are connected, both in the industry and outside in the real world, and it’s really intriguing.”

Severance dives into a chilling corporate dystopia, blending psychological horror with dark satire. The loss of autonomy among the employees of Lumon Industries is displayed with a surprising amount of humanity, maintaining the series’ deeply personal and captivating core. The show’s themes of identity, power, and control keep viewers hooked as fans eagerly wait for the next season.