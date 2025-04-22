NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT’s Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
April 22, 2025
created by Allie He
The Future of DEI at NJIT
April 9, 2025
2025 SIGCHI Design Jam
April 9, 2025
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
March 26, 2025
Chopping Down Oak Hall
Chopping Down Oak Hall
March 24, 2025
photo by Jacob Weinzettel from Unsplash
Featuring the Industrial Design Major!
March 26, 2025
image from AIAS
The Future of HCAD
March 26, 2025
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
March 6, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios
A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”
April 9, 2025
Nu Metro
Clichés Done Right: A Review of “Last Breath”
April 9, 2025
by Allie He
plant-Based
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/30/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/30/25
April 2, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”

Kenneth OrtegaApril 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios

This review contains spoilers.

Daredevil: Born Again was one of my most anticipated shows ever since the project was first announced in July 2022. After changes in the show’s creative direction, including the gutting of entire episodes, longtime fans got to watch the first two episodes on March 4 of this year.

Serving as a continuation of the previous 2015 Daredevil series that originally streamed on Netflix for three seasons, I’m glad to see Charlie Cox return as the titular, red-suited superhero. And, yes, the suit is red again as opposed to the yellow-and-red suit he wore in the forsaken She-Hulk series. Also returning is Vincent D’Onofrio as our favorite crime boss, Kingpin, but we now see his character in a new light as mayor of NYC.

He’s not the only character we see differently, as Daredevil himself has stopped being the devil of Hell’s Kitchen. In fact, after the pilot episode, we have yet to see him put the suit on again. And on that point, the suit is a cool redesign of the original Netflix outfit, which is a more comic-accurate bright red. 

Daredevil: Born Again focuses more on the legal work of Matthew Murdock, the man behind the Daredevil mask, making the show more of a drama than a full-on superhero series. That was also the case for the Netflix series, though we saw more action cut in between. The show is very character-based and dialogue-heavy. 

A scene of Matt and Fisk at a diner showcases what their relationship is like — they are sportsmanlike but can still act as mutual acquaintances if they both go out of line. Both have an idea of wanting to help their city, but with different interpretations. It’s the classic story of good vs. evil, but there’s the added element of nuance where our hero isn’t fully heroic, and the villain still has some redeeming qualities. 

The acting is great, and I like the story, although I am biased in terms of just really liking the character. Cox once again convinces us he’s a blind guy with a sixth sense that lets him “see.” He plays a character who’s troubled and wants to do good in a corrupted city. He is Kingpin, and even though this time he’s softer, he will revert back to his roots. I got chills as he gave his first speech as mayor, and fanboyed over the quote, “Or a man who dresses in a spider outfit.” 

The last actor I want to point out is Jon Bernthal, returning as The Punisher. He appeared in only one episode but made the episode his. Bernthal is The Punisher, a man more broken than Murdock, and one who works well with the titular hero. 

Bernthal adds an almost primal nature to Frank, a man who works outside the law and the system and is the more extreme version of the main character.

Heather Glenn, a marriage therapist for Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa, is a major part of the story. She is now dating Matt Murdock, which brings interest to the show, as she’s working for both the good guy and the bad guy. 

Then there is BB Urich, the young journalist who is written more as a cameo than a full character, and the only interesting thing about him is a major spoiler for those who didn’t watch the Netflix series. There’s also Matt’s new legal team: Cherry, a retired cop turned PI, and Kirsten McDuffie, his law partner. The most fleshed-out newcomer is Daniel Blake, played by Michael Gandolfini, son of Sopranos actor James Gandolfini.

Daniel is the young advisor working for Mayor Fisk. He represents the modern-day concept of a younger generation being involved in politics — though kind of cringey in certain scenes, I think it’s done on purpose. He’s loyal to Fisk yet has no idea what will happen. He’s in a dirty game that will only corrupt him as it goes on, which we can see in a scene where Fisk threatens him after an incident where Blake naively leaks information after attending a nightclub.

On the topic of politics, this show is not afraid to include it in its story. Besides Fisk being mayor now, the show explores the ideas of police corruption, the need for journalism, and the government needing to actually get things done. There was one scene that I liked more than I thought I would, in which Matt represents a repeat offender, and it goes on to show how the system works more to imprison people instead of helping them. Mayor Fisk, a criminal who won the election, has a following of rowdy men wearing caps with a catchy slogan, and he is highly involved in police operations. Granted, this show was in production way before the election year, but the comparisons are a bit uncanny. The politics are moving the story, rather than being the spotlight of the series, which I really love.

While this show will probably not live up to the three seasons of the Netflix series, I enjoyed what I’ve seen of the series so far. VFX could be better, I want more of the actual Daredevil suit, and the Muse character was only just now physically seen at the time of writing this. But I’m still going to say this series is great.

4 out of 5 crabs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
from IMDb
A Review of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking "Severance"
Nu Metro
Clichés Done Right: A Review of "Last Breath"
by Allie He
plant-Based
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” - Heart for the Homeland
Entertainment - Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
Donate to The Vector