NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT’s Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
April 22, 2025
created by Allie He
The Future of DEI at NJIT
April 9, 2025
2025 SIGCHI Design Jam
April 9, 2025
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
March 26, 2025
Chopping Down Oak Hall
Chopping Down Oak Hall
March 24, 2025
photo by Jacob Weinzettel from Unsplash
Featuring the Industrial Design Major!
March 26, 2025
image from AIAS
The Future of HCAD
March 26, 2025
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
Club Spotlight: Out & United Together (OUT)
March 6, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios
A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”
April 9, 2025
Nu Metro
Clichés Done Right: A Review of “Last Breath”
April 9, 2025
by Allie He
plant-Based
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/30/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/30/25
April 2, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Clichés Done Right: A Review of “Last Breath”

Elina Shah, Staff WriterApril 9, 2025
Nu Metro

This review contains spoilers.

The movie Last Breath tells the true story of a diver who gets stranded on the ocean floor while his team works against time to try and save him. After a storm-induced technical disaster cuts the cords connecting him to his ship, the diver begins to lose his oxygen supply and gets cut off from communication, light, and warmth, leaving the audience questioning whether he will survive.

Last Breath gained substantial criticism from viewers who enjoy longer and more complex plots. However, I was pleasantly surprised by how well the movie managed to capture my attention, despite the plot revolving around one major event that happened in a short, thirty-minute time frame. Its focus gave it a lot of breathing room to flesh out core concepts and avoid the rushed feeling associated with many thrillers.

In the beginning of the movie, the writers successfully established context, defining the relationships between the characters without bombarding the viewers with information. For instance, the danger behind saturation diving and underwater infrastructure examination is drilled in through surrounding characters’ reactions and conversations, as well the incredible acting of Finn Cole, who plays the main character, Chris Lemons. Cole portrays his character’s nervousness leading up to the dive, highlighting Lemons’ lack of experience while also subtly foreshadowing and building up to his inevitable accident. In my opinion, swimming around these key ideas instead of being force-fed a massive amount of exposition at the beginning of yet another overly intricate thriller was a nice change of pace. 

Aside from his relationship with the other divers, Lemons’ connection with his fiancé is also a great point of emphasis in the film. I often find romance side plots unnecessary, as they tend to be forced into the fabric of the story without any real rhyme or reason. However, Lemons’  relationship with his fiancé has all the ground for said rhyme and reason. Constantly being reminded that the man in danger has a life to return to, including a wedding and family, most definitely fuels the thrill of the film.

The constant issues that arose whenever the crew was so close to getting Lemons out really planted a seed of doubt in me as a viewer, especially watching the clock tick to near half an hour of no oxygen supply for our main character. Without knowing the true story behind the film, combined with the spectacular acting of the surrounding characters, I began to question if the directors of the movie would actually kill off their main character and have the rest of the movie focus on the fallout, sealing the movie as a retelling of a tragedy. For context, the average person can only survive at most nine minutes without air, meaning that Lemons outlived his odds by an obscene miracle. 

Last Breath has also gained criticism for its “lackluster ending,” and although it does slow to a rather generic plot plateau, I appreciate the insertion of real-life footage, especially of the real Chris Lemons’ wedding as it paid homage to the true story.

As someone with a terrible attention span and a judgmental view of films, Last Breath kept me engrossed throughout its entire duration. Even if I’ve spoiled it for you, I would still definitely recommend watching it ⏤ I promise it will still be breathtaking. No pun intended.

5 out of 5 crabs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
from IMDb
A Review of "The Summer I Turned Pretty"
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking "Severance"
from Marvel Studios
A Review of "Daredevil: Born Again"
by Allie He
plant-Based
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” - Heart for the Homeland
Entertainment - Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
Donate to The Vector