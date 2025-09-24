Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings

NJIT's Student Newspaper

Arwa Ouali, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 24, 2025
Alisha Valentin

When one thinks of gardening, images of a group of green-thumbed members come up – ones who have the time to spend hours pruning, weeding, and caring for their darlings. For many, the commitment of a garden can seem daunting, along with the worry of finding enough sun and space to grow plants. 

In urban areas, where the concrete jungle can dim hope for a green future, gardening can seem like a waste, but the resilience of plants through each growth in small cracks holds hope for small areas to boost the greenery. Community-managed gardens are one way to bring this idea to fruition by creating an environment where members can have a little spot that reminds them of home. Especially for international students, a small spot to grow plants native to their homeland is a great way to remain comforted by their roots, share a colorful harvest, and cultivate connections through the shared stories that come with each plant. 

This garden is truly a culmination of many cultures. With plants from the Nepal Association, Graduate Student Association, and Sanskar, the garden represents a melting pot of heritage. The terrace, once patches of grass and dirt alongside solar panels, is now home to 10 beds supported by 10 organizations and faculty groups that bring together a piece of home and comfort through the plants grown.

Considering the backstory of these terrace garden plots, the resilience and passion of this garden are to be remembered. Spurred by students’ request for a garden, Ms. Flaim, Dr. Shrestha, and other faculty and students supported the development of new garden plots in August.

In a matter of a few weeks, what started as a few seeds pushed and prodded under the soil’s surface evolved into luscious greens that have grown beyond the plot’s walls. With a variety of broccoli, kale, and snow peas, as well as a selection of other flowers, the blooming stage has arrived, and the area transformed.

When visiting the site with Ms. Flaim during the second week of the semester, pure joy was written on her face, as well as the faces of many members who stopped by to see the progress of the plants. The growth was met with smiles, excitement, and jumps for joy as the garden fulfilled the hopes of members — a successful harvest!

Ms. Flaim beamed as she looked over the work of students and faculty alike, bubbling with energy as she greeted each student who came by to see how their plants were doing. As graduate students came by after the Graduate Student Mixer, faces of adoration for their little darlings lit up and led to spontaneous conversation as each plot was checked and spoken to. One graduate student shared how she “couldn’t find a time to water my club’s plot because all the sign-ups were already full.” 

Implementing this garden has cultivated a community that continues to grow as more students learn of a designated spot for gardeners and students looking for a quiet, green spot on campus. The energy on the terrace has blossomed, transforming what was once an isolated area into a vibrant community of eager students and plants that continue to provide for each other.

 

About the Contributors
Arwa Ouali, Editor-in-Chief
Hi, I’m Arwa, a chemical engineering student focused on water remediation and nuclear engineering. I love exploring my niche interests whether that be researching topics down a rabbit hole, collecting trinkets, or touching grass. While on campus, I try to remain active through orgs, visiting friends, or sitting outside on the green
Alisha Valentin, Audiovisual Editor
Hey! I’m Alisha, a Cyberpsychology student currently trying to land an internship this year and The Vector’s Audiovisual Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year. I’ve loved photography since I was little and The Vector has been the perfect place to grow that passion. Outside of snapping photos, you’ll probably catch me reading webtoons or working on my book scrap projects. I also stay busy in other clubs. I’m the secretary for the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation this year (and last year I proudly repped Puerto Rico as cultural head). Overall, I like keeping life colorful, creative, and keeping myself occupied
