The Children Yearn for the 90s, Apparently

Shreya Palejwala, Staff WriterSeptember 24, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson

In recent years, there has been a noticeable resurgence in trends and aesthetics from the 1980s, 90s, and even 2000s. This is much to the dismay of millennials and Gen X-ers, who both embrace and grumble about the return of popular items from their youth, whether it be clothing, technology, or even music and movies. 

A quick scroll through Instagram will prove that contemporary fashion includes crop tops, low-rise pants, and chunky belts, with fun hair accessories, animal prints, and more styles reminiscent of vintage eras. While I personally hope that we do not revive needle-thin brows, the glossy lined lips and sparkly eyeshadows of the 90s and 2000s are reappearing in slightly modernized styles. Gen Z-ers are on the Internet experiencing nostalgia for a time they never lived through, with many openly admitting their wish to have grown up in a pre-Internet or smartphone era, unplugged yet connected to the people around them, when touching grass came naturally and not after heavy-handed reminders.

Everywhere we turn, echoes of the past pop up. Some of the biggest hits in music feature heavy 80s vibes (“Man’s Best Friend” by Sabrina Carpenter, anyone?). Of course, we cannot forget the prevalence of countless remakes and reboots flooding our entertainment landscape (so many Freaky Friday remakes over the years, the latest one a direct remake marking Lindsey Lohan’s years-in-the-making comeback to Hollywood). On a slightly more unfortunate end, some point out the comeback of the skinny as an “aesthetic body type” to be strived for, similar to the heroin chic ideal of the 2000s.

All of this is to say, history doesn’t exactly repeat itself, but it often rhymes. The rise of “old” trends in recent years is a tried-and-true phenomenon. Fashion has 20-year trend cycles, and while it is shortening in the age of fast fashion, the evolution of style in the 2020s has been fairly consistent in its inspiration. I think this will keep going, and by the 2030s we will be rediscovering the 2010s. However, one thing is for sure — the mustaches do not need to be rediscovered. 

Regardless, it is easier for older people to tease instances of cringey style and outfits from previous eras than be confused as to why the youth engage in it now more than ever due to the Internet – more of contemporary human history’s archive is accessible to anyone. Go ahead, Google the full denim fits of the 2000s and take in the aura (or incredible lack thereof) of jorts paired with a denim jacket paired with a cowboy hat.

As for entertainment media, it is apparent upon further investigation that remakes, reboots, and reimaginings have been around forever. Admittedly, they are being released in high volume now, ultimately feeding on the nostalgia of grown-up millennials and introducing new generations to already successful IPs. Gen Z is not driving these trends in the same way they are with fashion, but it is worth mentioning in the greater context of everything “coming back” for a second round. While another conversation is to be had on the often soulless or cash-grab tendencies of these reboots, the fact that they exist and continue to be made indicates the power of nostalgia.  

But what about Gen Z’s “nostalgia” for actual elements of the time before theirs? There’s a newfound appreciation for physical items (such as vinyl records) and yearning for “simpler” times. It’s one thing to engage in fashion trends (which are not true to the originals, anyway, but simply inspired) and watch rebooted movies, but to lament that you weren’t around when you had to go to a cafe to access the Internet is something else. 

Yet there is credence to it. All Gen Z knows is a life online and having the privilege of unfamiliarity with a life entirely without the Internet spurs romanticization. This is not inherently negative; young people today crave real-life connection, and the renewed interest in owning physical items serves multiple purposes, both sentimental and practical, as more online services are subscription-based. But while people back in the 1900s were probably more social and community-focused, not everything was sunshine and roses, such as the aforementioned “heroin chic” trend.

There’s much to be learned from the past, and much to be avoided as well. A resurgence in vintage styles, media, and even direct connections is a natural part of the passage of time; it is human. As we engage with the past, we must ask ourselves how much we would like it to shape our future, and the thing is, we can do that now. Trends are cyclical, but not every single one needs to come back. Ultimately, this is fun and mostly harmless, and we will witness the same phenomenon once we’re geriatric (about 30 years old). As long as we heed our forefathers’ warnings about tweezing our eyebrows, it is safe to say a return to the old is nothing new.

Donate to The Vector