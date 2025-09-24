*includes spoilers*

BΣΝ. Microscopic diamond rings. New haircut? With one more episode left to release, viewers are anxious to see the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty. This show is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s popular romance trilogy of the same title, and episodes of the final season started releasing in July of 2025.

Before the release of the newest season, fans took sides, wanting the main character, Belly Conklin, to end up with one of the two brothers, Jeremiah or Conrad Fisher. Belly’s character, as controversial as she is, has garnered more attention than ever this season. In particular, fans have been speculating that the show will end with Belly “choosing herself” and not ending up with either of the brothers.

So far in the season, Conrad has been shaping up to be the better brother. The only reason to feel an ounce of joy whenever Jeremiah crosses the screen is simply for the comedic relief he provides. While Jeremiah’s character has been redeemable in the past, it is hard to defend him this season when he does too much and too little at the same time. Objectively speaking, his life would have been about 101 times better if he spent as much time in class trying to graduate as he did in Cabo with Lacie Barone.

The show does a good job of exploring the intricacies and issues of having a history with two brothers that creeps up at multiple times in their lives. While watching the show, it is easy to feel that Jeremiah’s character is purposely being degraded to make Conrad the more obvious choice for Belly. Most of the conflict surrounding Jeremiah has been turned into edits of him on social media, where he is frequently criticized for acting like a child.

Besides the storyline and character development, it is important to note the distinct use of popular music in the show’s soundtrack. Every scene has an incredibly timed and perfectly fitting song, which adds to the pop-cultural relevance of this show. Another noticeable addition to the new season is the extensive brand partnerships and their product placements throughout the show. A great example of this is the Coach bags that both Belly and Taylor wear, which are sold at Coach under a TSITP collection.

Overall, I would rate this show 5 out of 5 crabs. Even though sometimes the characters are morally questionable, it is a great watch with friends and brings about memorable moments. Remember to watch with an open mind and definitely while you’re in the mood for a laugh!

Remember: at the end of the season, if Belly does end up choosing herself over the brothers, Conrad will be the fans’ happily ever after, and that’s about all we can ask Prime Video for.