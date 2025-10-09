NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Read the latest edition!
Categories:

A Woe-ful Review of “Wednesday”

Tanvi Prabhudesai, Contributing WriterOctober 5, 2025
Bernard Walsh
“Wednesday”, from Netflix

This review contains spoilers.

When the show was first released, “Wednesday” held a place on the Netflix Global Top 10 list and remained there for 20 weeks. This supernatural teen horror series is based on the oldest daughter of the Addams Family, Wednesday. The stars of this television series include Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair.

The show follows Wednesday Addams as she begins her time at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. However, while her parents are overjoyed about their daughter going to their alma mater, Wednesday feels otherwise. Wednesday doesn’t express her sentiments like a typical teenager might, normally holding a very emotionless expression on her face. 

When murders begin to occur at the academy, intrigued by death and disliking being ignorant about things, she can’t help but get involved. She begins receiving psychic visions regarding the crimes, which she has no control over, so she is left to investigate the old-fashioned way. 

However, the murder isn’t the only drama that is a part of Wednesday’s new life. While Wednesday definitely wouldn’t be considered a social butterfly, she attracts the attention of many of her classmates and the townspeople. Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s complete opposite, with an obsession for color, is her roommate. The two start off on rocky terms, with neither one of them wanting to accept the other’s repulsive personality. However, they eventually become each other’s closest friends in a matter of weeks. 

Additionally, while the last thing she, or the viewers, would have expected was for her to be involved in a romance, she manages to get the interests of not one, but two guys, one of which is an outcast, like her, from Nevermore (Xavier Thorpe) and another that she meets in one of her attempts to escape the school (Tyler Galpin). While seeming to have varied feelings for both, she more outwardly shows an interest towards Tyler, who admits his feelings and frustrations about where Wednesday stands. Wednesday’s emotions seem to surprise even her when she reveals her feelings to him through a kiss. 

As her investigation goes on, she ends up questioning the motives of people around her. The reveal of the identity of the monster, however expected, was disappointing to some fans. After finally letting down her guard, Wednesday was faced with a complete betrayal, further making her feel that emotions are a sign of weakness and cementing her pessimistic side.

At the end of season 1, the monster has been “dealt with,” but fans are faced with further questions on where Wednesday’s romantic relationship will lead, and in the last few seconds, Wednesday receives a text hinting at a possible new mystery for the following season.

During the wait for season 2, some issues unfolded amongst the cast, where Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, departed from the series due to allegations made against him. This left fans wondering about the show’s direction after losing Wednesday’s love interest, especially since the end of season 1 hinted towards further exploring Xavier and Wednesday’s relationship. Some even speculated a possible romance between Wednesday and Enid, creating edits from the season 1 finale, with Enid and Wednesday running into a hug as Wednesday finally showed her hidden empathetic side.

Season 2 Part 1 of “Wednesday” was released in early August 2025, and audiences had to wait until early September for the second installment. Even with the absence of a love interest, the show writers did not disappoint with the plotline. The writers made the decision to make Wednesday’s family, and their life at Nevermore, a larger focus throughout the season. However, this proximity creates tension between them, and Wednesday learns of secrets from her parents’ past at Nevermore.

Moreover, Wednesday receives a vision alluding to Enid’s death, giving her a new mission throughout the season. Towards the end, Wednesday still shows signs of an emotional connection to Tyler. When given the opportunity to end Tyler’s life in the final episode, she “misses” and manages to save him instead, exposing the lingering remnants of her feelings. This could be the start of a redemption arc for Tyler in the next season or could give him the opportunity to cement his role as the villain. Meanwhile, Enid manages to survive, but her werewolf abilities ultimately take control of her, leaving it up to Wednesday to find her.

As far as crabs go, this season deserves a 4.5 out of 5 crabs. The season 2 finale left the audience with more questions to be answered in terms of who will be the upcoming villain and what’s next for Wednesday — fans are definitely awaiting in anticipation for what lies ahead. 

