NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’: More Meh Than Marquee
November 5, 2025
Ballots Over Bullets
October 21, 2025
from Pixabay
Newark Becomes Rain Ready
October 9, 2025
Ready, Set, Network!
October 9, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
from Pixabay
Exploring NJIT’s Honors Summer Research Institute Program
October 25, 2025
by wal_172619 from Pixabay
Power vs. People: Newark’s Latest Power Plant Operation
October 25, 2025
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
September 24, 2025
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
September 24, 2025
Meet The Vector’s 2025-2026 E-Board!
September 5, 2025
from pixabay.com
Doing Nothing Feels Impossible
September 24, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Children Yearn for the 90s, Apparently
September 24, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Peacemaker, from HBO
“Peacemaker” Season 2 Struggles to Hit the Mark
October 25, 2025
"Wednesday", from Netflix
A Woe-ful Review of “Wednesday”
October 5, 2025
graphic by Esai Jacobson
The Summer I Turned Pretty
September 24, 2025
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 23, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 11/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 11/2/25
November 4, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/26/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/26/25
October 28, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/19/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/19/25
October 25, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/12/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/12/25
October 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 10/5/25
Snapshots – Week of 10/5/25
October 9, 2025
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Exploring NJIT’s Honors Summer Research Institute Program

Elina Shah, Staff WriterOctober 25, 2025
Michal Jarmoluk
from Pixabay

The Honors Summer Research Institute (HSRI) is a full-time, eight-week summer program at NJIT for Albert Dorman Honors College scholars. When applying, students are expected to be participating in ongoing research or a project with a faculty member at NJIT. The program is meant to provide students with supplemental training to grow their research skills and capabilities amongst their peers.

This past summer, there were around 70 Dorman scholars who took part in HSRI and continued working with the same lab they worked at before the summer. While doing HSRI, scholars may receive a stipend of between $3,000 to $5,000 depending on their grant.

To apply for HSRI, scholars must fill out an application with an already-established lab or project to be considered. The application requires a written research proposal and a letter of support from their faculty mentor. This past spring, the application was due in early April, so prospective applicants should keep an eye out starting in January for a form on Suitable. This deadline is often placed after the application deadline for the NJIT Provost Undergraduate Research and Innovation (URI) fellowship, another summer research opportunity for undergraduate students.

Recently, I sat down with Tara Magill, a Mechanical Engineering student who detailed her personal experience with HSRI this past summer. She explained the hands-on work she was able to do with her lab and how she was able to problem solve with her lab’s principal investigator (P.I.). One of the biggest takeaways from our interview was when she said, “With us being split into small groups…it’s a really good opportunity to find people who are doing really interesting projects.” She continues, speaking about how someone she met during HSRI is now in a significant number of her classes. She views HSRI as something that helped her make this connection in her field she might not otherwise have. 

HSRI is more than just something for Dorman scholars to add to their résumé. The program acts as a networking opportunity for students to find other people who have the same passions as them and to build these relationships further. While helping shape professional skills HSRI also helps Dorman Scholars understand the importance of collaboration and interdisciplinary studies in their fields.    

In speaking with Dorman Scholars about their time at HSRI, they mentioned that there were many other research opportunities available for NJIT students besides HSRI, such as URI and National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates (NSF REU). More information about these additional opportunities and HSRI can be found on NJIT’s official website—be sure to watch out for emails about summer research opportunities or contact the Honors College advisors for more details!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
by wal_172619 from Pixabay
Power vs. People: Newark’s Latest Power Plant Operation
from pexels.com
New Jersey 2025 Gubernatorial Election
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Stage II of the Garden: The Sighting of the First Sproutlings
Meet The Vector's 2025-2026 E-Board!
Reflection on Student Summers
Reflection on Student Summers
Photo from SIGCHI
The Rise of Human-Computer Interaction at NJIT
Donate to The Vector