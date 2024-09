Fall 2024 Student Involvement Fair — September 4, 2024

Students filled the Upper and Lower Green on the first Wednesday of the semester to learn about the various clubs, organizations, and fraternities/sororities NJIT has to offer. Good weather, free food, and free stuff (like bucket hats) were some of the highlights of the fair, where new and returning students had a chance to approach all the tables, ask questions, and sign interest forms for the clubs.