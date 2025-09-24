Snapshots – Week of 9/21/25

Mask Painting Event — September 17, 2025
The Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation (SHLA) invited students to a relaxing afternoon of creativity and community during their mask painting event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Fall 2025 Career Fair — September 17, 2025
The Fall 2025 NJIT Career Fair featured over 200 employers recruiting for full-time, co-op, and internship opportunities across all disciplines and industries.
The Vector’s Weekly Meeting — September 19, 2025
During the meeting, The Vector e-board and members brainstormed ideas for the next issue’s storyboard, sharing and refining feedback as a group. After a pizza break, the team resumed the discussion and continued discussing their ideas.