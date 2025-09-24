NJIT's Student Newspaper

Snapshots – Week of 9/21/25

September 25, 2025

Mask Painting Event — September 17, 2025

The Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation (SHLA) invited students to a relaxing afternoon of creativity and community during their mask painting event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fall 2025 Career Fair — September 17, 2025

The Fall 2025 NJIT Career Fair featured over 200 employers recruiting for full-time, co-op, and internship opportunities across all disciplines and industries.

 

The Vector’s Weekly Meeting — September 19, 2025

During the meeting, The Vector e-board and members brainstormed ideas for the next issue’s storyboard, sharing and refining feedback as a group. After a pizza break, the team resumed the discussion and continued discussing their ideas.

Hey! I'm Alisha, a Cyberpsychology student currently trying to land an internship this year and The Vector's Audiovisual Editor for the 2025-2026 academic year. I've loved photography since I was little and The Vector has been the perfect place to grow that passion. Outside of snapping photos, you'll probably catch me reading webtoons or working on my book scrap projects. I also stay busy in other clubs. I'm the secretary for the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation this year (and last year I proudly repped Puerto Rico as cultural head). Overall, I like keeping life colorful, creative, and keeping myself occupied
