Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE

NJIT’s chapter for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers is a professional development organization that facilitates student growth through their journey in chemical engineering. Under the president, third-year Chemical Engineering major Adriana Macris, the organization plans events to bring students from various engineering disciplines together to demonstrate the importance of collaboration. The General Body Meetings take place on Wednesdays from 2:30–4 p.m. in Tiernan Lecture Hall 1.

Guest speakers are periodically invited to present their path towards their respective industries to provide students with a greater understanding of the opportunities in the field. In many cases, alumni come back to share advice to support the students going through their academic careers. Students of all majors are invited to join AIChE as it is a welcoming environment focusing on making sure everyone can thrive.

If you’re interested in joining AIChE, connect with students on its Highlander Hub page at njit.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/aiche, join its Discord at discord.gg/y6AhskgXMX, and follow its account on Instagram at @njitaiche.