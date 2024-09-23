NJIT's Student Newspaper

We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Association for Column Making
September 22, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
September 21, 2024
Maple Hall CityMD
Medic Clinic Opens in Maple Hall
September 3, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
April 24, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Photo from Pixabay
Dr. Bruce Bukiet Explains Baseball Predictions 
April 21, 2023
We’re Just The Best Radio
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJITFT
September 23, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE
September 22, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club
September 21, 2024
Meet The Vector’s 2024-2025 Eboard!
September 3, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
How to Talk with Your Roommate
April 24, 2024
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Image from Spotify
With ‘TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,’ Beyoncé Embraces Her Country Roots
March 25, 2024
Photo from Netflix
The Imperfectly Perfect Portrayal of Love in Netflix’s ‘One Day’
March 10, 2024
Snapshots – Week of 9/15/24
September 18, 2024
Snapshots – Week of 9/8/24
September 10, 2024
Club Spotlight: NJIT AIChE

Arwa OualiSeptember 22, 2024

NJIT’s chapter for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers is a professional development organization that facilitates student growth through their journey in chemical engineering. Under the president, third-year Chemical Engineering major Adriana Macris, the organization plans events to bring students from various engineering disciplines together to demonstrate the importance of collaboration. The General Body Meetings take place on Wednesdays from 2:30–4 p.m. in Tiernan Lecture Hall 1. 

Guest speakers are periodically invited to present their path towards their respective industries to provide students with a greater understanding of the opportunities in the field. In many cases, alumni come back to share advice to support the students going through their academic careers. Students of all majors are invited to join AIChE as it is a welcoming environment focusing on making sure everyone can thrive.

If you’re interested in joining AIChE, connect with students on its Highlander Hub page at njit.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/aiche, join its Discord at discord.gg/y6AhskgXMX, and follow its account on Instagram at @njitaiche.

 

Donate to The Vector