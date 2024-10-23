Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24

NJIT Open House — October 13, 2024

Do you remember visiting NJIT in high school? Prospective future Highlanders came to campus to learn more about NJIT and what it has to offer! This open house had the highest attendance in the past seven years, with 2,287 people, including prospective students and guests.

Fall 2024 Major/Minor Fair — October 16, 2024

Students looking to add a minor to their current degree pursuit or those who have yet to decide on a major were able to stop by Ballroom A and B to learn about all the different majors and minors NJIT has to offer!

Chai & Paint — October 21, 2024

With Diwali just around the corner, NJIT Thillana hosted Chai & Paint, a South Asian twist on the classic Sip & Paint experience! Students were able to paint their own traditional diyas while enjoying some homemade chai brewed by the members of Thillana!