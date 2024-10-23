Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24

NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
October 23, 2024
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
October 23, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
October 23, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
October 23, 2024
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
October 23, 2024
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
October 23, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
The Menendez family photo, taken one year prior to the murders Source: RadarOnline (wikimedia commons)
Do the Menendez Brothers Stand a Chance at Being Released?
October 23, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
October 23, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 23, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 21, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
October 23, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 10/27/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24
October 29, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/20/24
October 22, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 9/29/24
Snapshots – Week of 9/29/24
October 3, 2024
  • Big changes are coming to The Vector! Please be patient as we update our website!
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24

October 29, 2024

NJIT Open House — October 13, 2024

Do you remember visiting NJIT in high school? Prospective future Highlanders came to campus to learn more about NJIT and what it has to offer! This open house had the highest attendance in the past seven years, with 2,287 people, including prospective students and guests.

Fall 2024 Major/Minor Fair — October 16, 2024

Students looking to add a minor to their current degree pursuit or those who have yet to decide on a major were able to stop by Ballroom A and B to learn about all the different majors and minors NJIT has to offer!

Chai & Paint — October 21, 2024

With Diwali just around the corner, NJIT Thillana hosted Chai & Paint, a South Asian twist on the classic Sip & Paint experience! Students were able to paint their own traditional diyas while enjoying some homemade chai brewed by the members of Thillana!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Snapshots
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/29/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/29/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/22/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/22/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/15/24
Snapshots - Week of 9/15/24
Donate to The Vector