Club Spotlight: NJIT AAEES

Shreya Palejwala, Contributing WriterNovember 5, 2024

The American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists, or AAEES, at NJIT is a newly formed club aiming to provide professional development for students interested in the environmental field. Headed by President Sabrina Gerace, a fourth-year Environmental Science major, the club hosts various events to bolster its members’ skills and experiences within the field. Thus far, AAEES has hosted a volunteer field trip to Teaneck Creek. Future events consist of a guest speaker series and trips to career fairs and various companies. Students from all majors are welcome to attend GBMs (held biweekly on alternating Fridays at 10 a.m. and Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m.). As one of the only campus organizations focused on the professional development of those interested in the environment, AAEES can provide a starting point for those who want to join the field. More information can be found on their Instagram page, @aaees.njit, or their Highlander Hub page.

