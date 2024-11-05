Led by President Victoria Almeyda, the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation (SHLA) provides a space for students of Hispanic and/or Latin backgrounds to come together. With e-board representatives from multiple Latin American countries, SHLA holds monthly inclusive and cultural events aimed at creating a supportive environment for members to relax and connect to their heritage. In September, SHLA hosted a “Guess the Flag” traveling event and a carnival, with many more events to come. All are welcome to attend and learn more about Hispanic and Latin culture. Further information can be found on their Instagram, @njitshla.
Categories:
Club Spotlight: Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation
Shreya Palejwala, Contributing Writer • November 7, 2024
0
Donate to The Vector
Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover