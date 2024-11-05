Club Spotlight: Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation

Led by President Victoria Almeyda, the Society of Hispanic and Latine Appreciation (SHLA) provides a space for students of Hispanic and/or Latin backgrounds to come together. With e-board representatives from multiple Latin American countries, SHLA holds monthly inclusive and cultural events aimed at creating a supportive environment for members to relax and connect to their heritage. In September, SHLA hosted a “Guess the Flag” traveling event and a carnival, with many more events to come. All are welcome to attend and learn more about Hispanic and Latin culture. Further information can be found on their Instagram, @njitshla.