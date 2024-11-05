Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24

CUSA Night Market — October 29, 2024

Students and vendors filled the Atrium for CUSA’s Night Market, where the talents of local Asian American artists took center stage in the Artists’ Alley!

Minerva Spooky Stories — October 30, 2024

Students stopped by the campus firepit to enjoy s’mores and share spooky stories hosted by The Minerva!

NRHH & AIAS Monster Mash — October 30, 2024

NRHH and AIAS hosted a spooky night of fun on the Upper Green that included pumpkin carving, games, food, and movies!

SACtober — October 30, 2024

SAC hosted a spooky event in the spirit of Halloween that included escape rooms, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, face painting, and music!

Student Peer Wellness Halloween Party — October 31, 2024

Student Peer Wellness Coaching hosted a fun get together for students on Halloween that included snacks, games, and crafts!

An RHA Halloween — November 1, 2024

RHA alongside SOMA, ESports, and the Anime club hosted An RHA Halloween to celebrate the spooky festivities!

HackNJIT — November 2, 2024 – November 3, 2024

ACM hosted their annual two-day hackathon together with YWCC! Students were split into teams of up to four people to create a tech project, present to judges, and try and win prizes!