Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24

Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
Graphic by Areej Qamar
Student Senate Square
November 5, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Association for Column Making
Association for Column Making
November 5, 2024
Voter Education Guide 2024. All information presented in this post was provided courtesy of the Murray Center for Women in Technology. Graphics designed by Allie He, The Vector Design Editor.
U.S. Voter Education Guide 2024
November 3, 2024
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
November 5, 2024
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
Petitioning for Time — The Case for Girl Gains
October 23, 2024
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
The Legacy of Branch Brook Park
October 23, 2024
Graphic by Allie He
Residents and Commuters Reflect on Their Views of Campus
October 8, 2024
By Nahid Sultan, Wikimedia Commons
The Clashes in Bangladesh – The Ties of Wealth
October 7, 2024
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
November 5, 2024
The Menendez family photo, taken one year prior to the murders Source: RadarOnline (wikimedia commons)
Do the Menendez Brothers Stand a Chance at Being Released?
October 23, 2024
Get Ready to Vote!
Get Ready to Vote!
September 22, 2024
Wellness Days Don't Fit Everyone
Wellness Days Don’t Fit Everyone
September 20, 2024
Français : Épreuve de boxe aux Jeux Olympiques 2024, arena Paris Nord, Villepinte en Seine-Saint-Denis, 1 August 2024 by Chabe01
The 2024 Olympic Games Depict Hypocrisies of Womanhood
September 3, 2024
album cover of "Short n' Sweet"
Sabrina Keeps It “Short N’ Sweet” With Her Latest Album
November 5, 2024
Source: Dark Age Cinema
Terrifier 3 — A Terrifyingly Terrific Tale
November 5, 2024
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
The “hard” and “soft” in “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
October 23, 2024
Kinoe album cover
Beauty in the Normal with Yuichiro Fujimoto’s Album, Kinoe
October 7, 2024
Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2
A Film about Healthy Emotional Processing? Sign Me Up!
September 3, 2024
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 23, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 11/3/24
Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24
November 5, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/27/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/27/24
October 29, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/20/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/20/24
October 22, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/13/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/13/24
October 16, 2024
Snapshots - Week of 10/6/24
Snapshots – Week of 10/6/24
October 8, 2024
Categories:

Snapshots – Week of 11/3/24

November 5, 2024

CUSA Night Market — October 29, 2024

Students and vendors filled the Atrium for CUSA’s Night Market, where the talents of local Asian American artists took center stage in the Artists’ Alley!

Minerva Spooky Stories — October 30, 2024

Students stopped by the campus firepit to enjoy s’mores and share spooky stories hosted by The Minerva!

NRHH & AIAS Monster Mash — October 30, 2024

NRHH and AIAS hosted a spooky night of fun on the Upper Green that included pumpkin carving, games, food, and movies!

SACtober — October 30, 2024

SAC hosted a spooky event in the spirit of Halloween that included escape rooms, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, face painting, and music!

Student Peer Wellness Halloween Party — October 31, 2024

Student Peer Wellness Coaching hosted a fun get together for students on Halloween that included snacks, games, and crafts!

An RHA Halloween — November 1, 2024

RHA alongside SOMA, ESports, and the Anime club hosted An RHA Halloween to celebrate the spooky festivities!

HackNJIT — November 2, 2024 – November 3, 2024

ACM hosted their annual two-day hackathon together with YWCC! Students were split into teams of up to four people to create a tech project, present to judges, and try and win prizes!

