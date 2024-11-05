Snapshots – Week of 11/10/24

IDSA Making Mini Furniture — November 6, 2024

Students were able to join the Industrial Designers Society of America to create small models of furniture like chairs using real wood!

Red Cross League Paint & Sip — November 6, 2024

You’ve heard of paint and sip before. Please, I’m running out of blurb ideas to say that people painted and sipped.

Veteran’s Day — November 11, 2024

In honor of all of those who have served the Office of Student Life, and the Veteran Student Organization hosted an event to celebrate the members of our community who have served.