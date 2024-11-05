Mocha Town’s Happy Hour for NJIT Students

On the Rutgers-Newark campus, just a short walk from NJIT, sits Mocha Town, a cute cafe that offers coffee, boba, food, and more. As the business has grown and attracted more customers, the menu has expanded in variety and offers. Due to existing support from new and returning customers, the cafe has introduced a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. for NJIT students. For a reduced cost, students can select medium-sized drinks (from the options below) or a meal of two empanadas and a soda. As their happy hour grows in popularity, Mocha Town plans on adding more options to this happy hour and their overall menu.

DRINKS (medium size only) Hot Chocolate…..$2 Hot Coffee…..$1 Iced Coffee…..$3 FOOD 2 Empanadas + Soda…..$6.50

Outside of the items offered during happy hour, Mocha Town also has an expansive menu that includes, but is not limited to sandwiches, breakfast items, and smoothies. They also offer discounted catering to NJIT students for club events or parties!

While Mocha Town seems similar to NJIT’s other local cafés, its food options from multiple cultures and hospitality sets it apart, creating a welcoming space for students of different backgrounds. From Argentinian empanadas to Indian samosas, American coffee to Taiwanese boba, Mocha Town isn’t afraid to serve food and beverages across the globe, ensuring that anyone can find food they will enjoy. To any college student looking for affordable and delicious meal or drink options, Mocha Town is worth a visit!