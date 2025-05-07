NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
from NJIT
Energy Moves to the Future: Understanding NJIT’s Sustainability Goals
May 7, 2025
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT’s Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
April 22, 2025
created by Allie He
The Future of DEI at NJIT
April 9, 2025
2025 SIGCHI Design Jam
April 9, 2025
We're Just The Best Radio
We’re Just The Best Radio
March 26, 2025
from SIGCHI
The Rise of Human-Computer Interaction at NJIT
May 8, 2025
photo by Jacob Weinzettel from Unsplash
Featuring the Industrial Design Major!
March 26, 2025
image from AIAS
The Future of HCAD
March 26, 2025
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
Club Spotlight: Lowlanders
March 6, 2025
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
Club Spotlight: Chinese Undergraduate Student Association (CUSA)
March 6, 2025
My Personal Favorites (Professor Edition)
March 26, 2025
from FreeMalaysiaToday
Kendrick Wins the Big Game
March 6, 2025
made with Undraw
A Waste of Wellness Days?
February 19, 2025
Between yoU & Me
Between yoU & Me
December 9, 2024
Opinion – Writing Competition Fall 2024 Winners
November 27, 2024
from IMDb
A Review of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
April 9, 2025
from "Severance", Apple TV+
Work, Life, and the Great Divide: Unpacking “Severance”
April 9, 2025
from Marvel Studios
A Review of “Daredevil: Born Again”
April 9, 2025
Nu Metro
Clichés Done Right: A Review of “Last Breath”
April 9, 2025
by Allie He
plant-Based
April 9, 2025
By New York Red Bulls Facebook
First-Year Students Spread the Red (Bulls)
October 7, 2024
Brighton v Spurs Amex Opening 30/7/11 and Manchester United v Everton (4-0) by James Boyes, Premier League, Old Trafford, Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, 17 September 2017 by Ardfern
Everton vs. Brighton Lineups, Standings, and Predictions
September 3, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Spring 2024
April 24, 2024
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
Circulating the Sports Sphere: Fall 2023
November 29, 2023
Kicking Off the NFL Season
Kicking Off the NFL Season
September 29, 2023
Snapshots - Week of 3/30/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/30/25
April 2, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 3/2/25
Snapshots – Week of 3/2/25
March 5, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/23/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/23/25
February 26, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/16/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/16/25
February 19, 2025
Snapshots - Week of 2/9/25
Snapshots – Week of 2/9/25
February 12, 2025
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
NJIT's Student Newspaper

The Vector
Categories:

Energy Moves to the Future: Understanding NJIT’s Sustainability Goals

Arwa Ouali, Managing EditorMay 7, 2025
from NJIT

NJIT has an undergraduate population exceeding 10,000 students, so a significant amount of energy is needed to conduct campus operations. This begs the question: how is NJIT supporting its energy demands and meeting its sustainability goals? 

This is the question The Vector asked Dr. Prabhakar Shrestha, NJIT’s first Assistant Director of Sustainability. The Office of Sustainability was developed in 2022 to meet the university’s strategic goals of conserving green spaces, increasing energy efficiency in buildings and reducing food waste. Dr. Shrestha arrived at NJIT the same year after serving as the Director of Sustainability at the University of Nebraska. 

One of Dr. Shrestha’s first projects involved collecting data to submit to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), which compiles data from universities across the United States; NJIT received a silver rating for its efforts. Dr. Shrestha has also secured grants to replace decaying tree species with native species.

He is active with many organizations on campus. Two prominent programs include the biodiversity initiative with first-year honors students and the annual campus-wide Earth Day Celebration. The Office collects data on food waste, organizes e-battery drives, and calculates the energy demand for the campus buildings, among other tasks. 

Looking forward, Dr. Shrestha wants to continue working towards NJIT’s decarbonization goals by developing peer engagement programs and increasing communication with the stakeholders involved in NJIT’s sustainability efforts. 

Here are five takeaways regarding NJIT’s carbon footprint, as documented in the 2023 report by the Association of Sustainability in Higher Education: 

  • Efforts are underway to bring the solar panels that have been added to the Wellness and Events Center (WEC) online. Once ready, they will produce about 600kW — half of all the energy the WEC needs to operate. NJIT reports that the successful launch of these solar panels will save the university $3.2 million over 30 years.

  • NJIT is more energy efficient than eight of its peer institutions: American University, Bloomsburg University, Boston College, Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rutgers University-Newark, University of Rhode Island, and West Chester University. NJIT used 82,060 British thermal units (BTU) per gross square foot (GSF) in 2024 which is below the group’s average of 104,753 BTU/GSF, according to data collected by Gordian, an outside engineering consultant. GSF is defined as the sum of all the areas of the floors inside the building as well as the area of the external walls outside the building.

  • Most of the energy needed to heat and cool the buildings at NJIT comes from natural gas which it purchases from PSEG. While NJIT does not have coal fired power plants on campus, it has boilers and chillers in each building that operates off of natural gas, shared Dr. Shrestha.

  • NJIT purchases electricity from PSEG; about 33% of the energy is from nuclear sources, 44% natural gas, 15% coal, and smaller subsets of hydroelectric, oil, and renewable energy sources, according to PSEG.

  • NJIT’s carbon emissions come from three sources: 30% comes from burning natural gas on campus, 30% comes indirectly from the electricity bought from PSEG, and 40% results from the daily commutes by students, faculty, and staff, according to data NJIT submitted to the Association of the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Vector

Your donation will support the student journalists of New Jersey Institute of Technology. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Chopping Down Oak Hall
Chopping Down Oak Hall
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Highlander Off Campus Cash — A New Way to Support Newark Businesses
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
Skating — An Official Move to Practice
TEDxNJIT: Resurgence
TEDxNJIT: Resurgence
The Death of the Snow Day is a Damn Shame
The Death of the Snow Day is a Damn Shame
Emotionally Nondistant Resident Assistants during COVID-19
Emotionally Nondistant Resident Assistants during COVID-19
More in News
Honors Students planting native species outside of Eberhardt Hall in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Xavier Reyes, Class of 2022)
The Future of Biodiversity: NJIT's Pledge to Build a Blossoming Planet
created by Allie He
The Future of DEI at NJIT
2025 SIGCHI Design Jam
We're Just The Best Radio
We're Just The Best Radio
from the short film "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" by Bad Bunny
“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” - Heart for the Homeland
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
NJIT's First Presidential Apartment: Reasonings and Responses
Donate to The Vector