Energy Moves to the Future: Understanding NJIT’s Sustainability Goals

NJIT has an undergraduate population exceeding 10,000 students, so a significant amount of energy is needed to conduct campus operations. This begs the question: how is NJIT supporting its energy demands and meeting its sustainability goals?

This is the question The Vector asked Dr. Prabhakar Shrestha, NJIT’s first Assistant Director of Sustainability. The Office of Sustainability was developed in 2022 to meet the university’s strategic goals of conserving green spaces, increasing energy efficiency in buildings and reducing food waste. Dr. Shrestha arrived at NJIT the same year after serving as the Director of Sustainability at the University of Nebraska.

One of Dr. Shrestha’s first projects involved collecting data to submit to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), which compiles data from universities across the United States; NJIT received a silver rating for its efforts. Dr. Shrestha has also secured grants to replace decaying tree species with native species.

He is active with many organizations on campus. Two prominent programs include the biodiversity initiative with first-year honors students and the annual campus-wide Earth Day Celebration. The Office collects data on food waste, organizes e-battery drives, and calculates the energy demand for the campus buildings, among other tasks.

Looking forward, Dr. Shrestha wants to continue working towards NJIT’s decarbonization goals by developing peer engagement programs and increasing communication with the stakeholders involved in NJIT’s sustainability efforts.

Here are five takeaways regarding NJIT’s carbon footprint, as documented in the 2023 report by the Association of Sustainability in Higher Education: