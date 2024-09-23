Club Spotlight: NJIT Girl Gains Club

NJIT’s Girl Gains Club, under the president, fourth-year math major Malika Sako, works to promote women’s fitness by holding sessions where women of all fitness backgrounds can work out and feel empowered in a judgment-free environment. Through attending group meetings with like-minded individuals, there is less of a concern about feeling alone as this is a community that sticks together and supports one another through their fitness journeys. Girl Gains prides themself on offering a safe space where students from all backgrounds can comfortably work out, improve their health, and develop lifelong friendships.

One of the core pillars of the club is to provide a space that uplifts its members and encourages them to continue on their fitness journey through a positive and encouraging atmosphere. Fostering a sense of belonging is critical in keeping people interested in returning to the gym with a mentality that is excited to improve on the previous work put in. At least twice a month, Girl Gains hosts group lifting sessions, hiking sessions, fitness classes, as well as bonding activities and seminars with professional speakers.

If you’re interested in finding a community or looking for an opportunity to meet others, join its Discord at discord.gg/5rVyNwq9 and follow its account on Instagram @njitgirlgains.